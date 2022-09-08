Press Release: Blaine Luetkemeyer endorsed by Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Blaine Luetkemeyer for re-election in Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. Trustees of the Missouri Farm Bureau East Central Regional Endorsement Committee voted to endorse his re-election bid.

Luetkemeyer is serving his seventh term in Congress. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions. He is also the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Small Business. Luetkemeyer has received the prestigious Friend of Farm Bureau Award from the American Farm Bureau Federation for each of his six completed terms.

“Blaine is a farmer and small business owner who lives in small-town Missouri,” said James Koepke, chairman of the East Central Regional Endorsement Committee. “He is one of us. It makes a real difference to have a Congressman who cares about the same things our families care about and fights for the people of Missouri every day. We are very proud to support his re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Trustees are selected by their county Farm Bureau organizations. They review the candidate’s voting record and positions on relevant issues prior to voting on endorsements. This is the eighth consecutive election in which Missouri Farm Bureau has endorsed Luetkemeyer.