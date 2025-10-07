Press Release: Bob Mahacek announces candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives District 95

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Conservative leader and small business owner Bob Mahacek has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives. A lifelong South County resident, Mahacek is running to bring civility, fiscal responsibility, and commonsense solutions to Jefferson City.

Mahacek is a successful entrepreneur, having owned and operated a small trucking company for nearly three decades. Today, he drives and serves as an advisor for his family’s business, while remaining active in his community. His service includes volunteering with prison rehabilitation programs, providing weekly dog therapy visits at a local retirement home, and supporting families in need through faith-based outreach.

His campaign will focus on cutting property taxes, fixing Missouri’s broken reassessment system, reducing crime while backing law enforcement, expanding school choice, and protecting women’s sports and spaces.

“I am running to bring civility and commonsense solutions to the Missouri House,” Mahacek said. “As a small business owner, and lifelong Missourian, I know our communities deserve leaders who listen and fight for working families, safer neighborhoods, and better schools.”

Mahacek is a lifelong member of St. Catherine’s Parish in St. Louis County and has been involved in various volunteer work ever since his high school days.