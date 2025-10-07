Press Release: Brenden Kelley announces campaign for state representative

LAMAR, MO – Brenden Kelley, a lifelong Barton County native and committed conservative, has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives. He is running to ensure Barton, Cedar, Dade, and Jasper counties remain guided by Republican leadership.

“Our way of life is under attack by those who reject America’s core values and embrace things like socialism instead. We’re seeing those devastating effects in places like New York and California. We need strong conservative leadership in Missouri to protect our rural way of life and uphold our treasured traditions. I will never back down to the woke agenda—that’s a guarantee,” stated Kelley.

A commercial insurance underwriter and part-time real estate agent, Kelley is deeply rooted in his community. He has served through church ministries, local conservative grassroots efforts, and pro-life advocacy. His campaign priorities include expanding educational opportunities for families, strengthening rural economies by bringing back jobs and investing in infrastructure, and defending the First and Second Amendments.

“My roots are here, my faith is here, and my future is here,” Kelley said. “I believe Southwest Missouri deserves a representative who won’t back down when it comes to defending our hardworking families, protecting the border, and preserving the freedoms that make our small towns strong. I’m running because I want future generations to inherit a Missouri that is even stronger than the one we were blessed with.”

Brenden looks forward to meeting and hearing the stories of the 127th District’s voters and constituents. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.