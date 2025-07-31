Press Release: Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson Announces Candidacy for Associate Judge

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Roger Johnson, the current Boone County Prosecuting Attorney, today announced his candidacy for Associate Judge, Division 11. Grounding his campaign in the principles of Experience, Accountability, and Integrity, Johnson seeks to bring his extensive legal background and commitment to justice to the Boone County bench.

“Serving as your elected prosecutor has been a great honor,” Johnson said. “It has deepened my commitment to public safety and has shown me that the most profound impact on justice happens at the judge’s bench. I’m seeking to continue in a role with broader responsibility for ensuring fairness for everyone in Boone County.”

Johnson will draw on twenty years of deep and varied legal experience. Since his election as Boone County Prosecutor in 2022, he has implemented significant reforms aimed at improving the justice system. These initiatives include shifting the focus for simple drug possession cases from prosecution to treatment through Drug Court while increasing penalties for drug dealers, launching a program to better keep victims informed of case progress electronically by text message, and creating a voucher system to ensure victims have transportation to court proceedings.

Prior to his role as prosecutor, Johnson served for twelve years as an assistant prosecutor in Boone County, including two years as the head assistant, where he prosecuted the full range of criminal offenses from traffic violations to homicide. His career also includes serving as an Assistant Attorney General for Missouri, representing school districts, and working in private practice at the Van Matre Law Firm, P.C., where he handled criminal defense and family law cases. An accomplished appellate lawyer, Johnson has handled over 100 appeals and argued before the Missouri Supreme Court.

A long-time Boone County resident, Johnson is a graduate of the University of Missouri and earned his Juris Doctor from Washington University in St. Louis. He lives outside Hallsville with his wife, daughter, and two dogs.

“My work as a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and an appellate advocate has given me a 360-degree view of the justice system,” Johnson stated. “That unique perspective has prepared me to serve as a judge who is not only experienced, but who also understands the profound impact the court’s decisions have on the lives of individuals, families, and our entire community.” For more information, please visit the official campaign website at johnsonforboone.com.

Roger will host a campaign kick-off event on August 14, 2025 from 5:30-7PM at Shakespeare’s

Pizza – South; 3911 Peachtree Dr, Columbia, MO 65203 and encourages supporters to join us.