Strategic Capitol’s Chris Schoeman Earns U.S. Citizenship

Chris Schoeman, a lobbyist with Strategic Capitol Consulting, recently achieved a major milestone, earning his U.S. citizenship.

Chris was born and raised in Durban, a coastal city in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province. His mother worked as a teacher, and his father was a farmer. He attended Michaelhouse, one of the country’s most prestigious boarding schools, where he developed a deep love for rugby and a strong connection to his childhood community.

At first, the idea of studying in the United States was far from Chris’s mind. He planned to stay close to home, his friends, and the sport he loved. It wasn’t until his final year of high school that someone suggested he pursue a rugby scholarship in the U.S. Even then, he was hesitant, until his father encouraged him to apply.

That decision changed the course of his life.

Chris was offered a rugby scholarship to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, where he majored in Finance and International Business. He hadn’t planned on a career in politics, but during his junior year, he met his future wife, Sami, and Missouri began to feel more like home.

After graduation, Chris started his career at a finance firm in St. Louis before being recruited by Steve Tilley to join Strategic Capitol Consulting and now serves as the firm’s Director of Compliance. While lobbying wasn’t part of his original plan, it quickly became a passion.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Chris. He genuinely loves this country and has poured his heart and soul into the journey of becoming a U.S. citizen,” said Steve Tilley “I’m honored to call him both a friend and a fellow American.”

Having grown up in South Africa, where public institutions often struggled with corruption and inefficiency, Chris says his experience in the U.S. has given him a deep appreciation for the American political system.

“Coming from South Africa, where government institutions often fall short, working in Missouri’s Capitol gave me a real appreciation for how government should function,” Chris said. “For many of us outside the U.S., America represents the gold standard.”

Chris’s path to citizenship has been a testament not only to his determination but also to his character.

“Chris’s love for this country and his determination to become a citizen are truly inspiring,” said former Senator Caleb Rowden “He represents the very best of the American spirit, and I’m grateful to call him a colleague and a friend.”

Known around the Missouri Capitol for his relentless work ethic and unfailing professionalism, Chris is widely regarded as one of the kindest and most genuine people you’ll meet in Missouri politics. Whether he’s navigating complex issues or simply sharing a friendly word in the hallway, Chris brings both heart and integrity to everything he does. His story is a reminder that the American dream is still alive, and that it’s made stronger by people like him.