Press release: Brattin garners endorsement from Conservative Political Action Conference

Editorial note: This is a press release sent to the Missouri Times by Sen. Rick Brattin about his most recent endorsement.

(HARRISONVILLE, MO) – Conservative State Senator Rick Brattin, candidate for the Republican nomination in the Fourth Congressional District, announced today that he has received the endorsement of CPAC, the political action committee of the American Conservative Union. His campaign had previously announced endorsements from Missouri Right to Life PAC and FreedomWorks.

“I am honored to have the support of CPAC, one of America’s preeminent conservative political committees. I believe that in order to reverse the damage done by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, we have to send proven conservatives to Congress. That is the only way to get America back on the right track and ensure our values and fundamental rights are protected,” said Rick Brattin.

Announcing the endorsement, CPAC wrote, “In the Missouri legislature Rick Brattin has been a consistent conservative voice with a lifetime 90% rating. He has led the charge on fighting illegal immigration, defending election security, and protecting life. CPAC is proud to endorse Rick Brattin for (MO-4).”