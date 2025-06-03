Press Release: Combat Veteran and Former State Representative Jim Avery Announces His Candidacy for Missouri State Senate, District 22

Pacific, MO — Jim Avery has officially announced his candidacy for Missouri State Senate District 22. Avery is seeking to succeed Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who is not seeking re-election. This district covers parts of Jefferson County.

“We need conservative warriors in Jefferson City more than ever. Take a look at what is happening this week — there is a special session built around bailing out billionaires’ sports stadiums. It’s disgraceful,” said Avery. “I’ve been a fighter my whole life; the people of Missouri need someone that is going to go to Jefferson City to fight for them, not the special interests.”

Jim Avery is a three-time combat veteran. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995 in “Operation Restore Hope,” Somalia. Following the events of September 11, 2001, he joined the Missouri Army National Guard, deploying in 2003 with the A Company’s 1140th Engineer Battalion in “Operation Iraqi Freedom.” In 2009, Jim answered the call once again and deployed to Afghanistan with the 203rd Engineer Battalion in “Operation Enduring Freedom.”

During his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Jim served in units specializing in IED destruction missions. Jim received the Army Commendation Medal for his exceptional efforts in finding and destroying IEDs. After completing his tour in Iraq, he attended Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. While serving our country, Jim also served three terms in the Missouri House of Representatives. Jim retired after 22 years of military service at the rank of Captain.

Jim went on to earn his Juris Doctor from St. Louis University and started his law firm. In addition to his legal work, Jim currently serves as a board member of the Hero’s Network, an organization dedicated to providing aid and support to military families and first responders. He is also a Truman Battery Sponsor of the Missouri National Guard Association and a supporter of Dogs for Our Brave. Outside of his professional pursuits, Jim is an instrument-rated private pilot, enjoys spending weekends at car shows around Jefferson County, and most of all, spending time with his wife, Lindsay, and their four dogs.

For more information about Jim Avery and his campaign, please visit JimAvery.com.

The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DOD endorsement.