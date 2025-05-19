Press Release: Compass Academy Network Announces New Program Location in Atlanta, MO

Compass Academy Network (CAN) is pleased to announce its expansion to Atlanta, Missouri for the summer of 2025. The free, four-week enrichment program for middle school students will be hosted at Atlanta C-3 School from July 7 through August 1, weekdays from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Atlanta is one of several new program sites that will be launching this summer. CAN now has eight locations across three states (Kansas and Oklahoma, in addition to Missouri). The program operates exclusively in rural Midwest communities, which are typically underserved by high-quality summer learning programs.

CAN supplements the education students receive during the school year, helping them to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and prevent summer learning loss. Stacie McVey, superintendent of Atlanta C-3 School District, saw the partnership as a great way to engage students. “This four-week July program will offer a unique opportunity for our district and community,” she said. “It is designed to enrich the educational experience of our high-performing junior high students, while also welcoming students from outside our district, including those in homeschool, private, and traditional school settings. We are excited to partner with Compass Academy Network to make this possible and to expand learning in new ways as part of our Hornet Family.”

Debra Humphreys, founder and CEO of Compass Academy Network, called the expansion “a great step forward for the program,” and noted that she looks forward to seeing its positive impact on the community. “These additional locations mean more enrichment opportunities for students, and more paid internships for college students interested in education.”

About the CAN Program

CAN’s mission is to support education in rural communities by providing free summer enrichment programs for middle school students, with continued year-round support, to foster a love of learning, promote intellectual curiosity, develop engaged citizens, create a foundation for academic success, and cultivate a strong moral compass. CAN also provides college students who are aspiring educators with paid internship opportunities working with veteran rural school teachers to create a strengthened network of inspirational rural educators who become leaders in their classrooms and communities.

The entire 4-week Compass Academy Network program is free for eligible students, including all materials, supplies, healthy lunches and snacks, and transportation to and from a central location. Upon completing the program, students also receive a $45 Walmart gift card for school supplies. School districts with 15 or more students who complete the summer session are eligible to receive a CAN Partner Grant of $5,000 for middle school needs.

To qualify, students must have a grade point average equivalent to a “B” average (3.0) or better as well as a recommendation from a current teacher or administrator. Preference is given to students whose families qualify for the Federal Free and Reduced lunch program.

Applications for Compass Academy Network’s summer programs are currently being accepted online. Space is limited, so interested students and families are encouraged to apply soon. For more information, please visit our website at www.compassacademynetwork.org.