Opinion: MU Health Care’s games are costing Missourians their health care access

Few things truly matter in life as much as your health. That’s why it’s so important that we do everything possible to preserve access to quality, affordable health care. Unfortunately, this access is being threatened not only in Columbia – but here in Jefferson City – by the University of Missouri (MU) Health Care system’s on-going battle with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

You’ve likely seen the headlines in recent months—MU Health Care’s contract with Anthem was coming up for renewal, and MU was demanding a massive increase in payment rates. In fact, MU’s proposed increase of 18% in the first year was more than five times the rate of inflation in the medical industry. The deadline for a new contract came and went, and now more than 90,000 Anthem patients are no longer in-network for MU Health Care (which includes Capital Region Medical Center).

This is a disaster for families with Anthem coverage who live in Jefferson City. Aside from Capital Region, there is only one other hospital patients can go to; in other words, MU Health Care’s games have severely limited the options available to Anthem patients.

All this, as MU Health Care have touted taking on one of the “largest and most ambitious projects” in the system’s history: the full integration with Capital Region Medical Center. You can’t help but wonder whether this $232 million expansion isn’t the reason MU Health Care wants to raise rates on Anthem members so drastically. Either way, a big rate increase would mean that employers and families would see bigger insurance premiums. Ultimately, price hikes for insurance companies always trickle down to consumers.

Meanwhile, MU Health Care’s track record has been disturbingly poor. Its Columbia facility has below-grade quality scores (Grade C). They have scored poorly on patient safety metrics. In fact, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) give the hospital a mere 2 out of 5 stars.

This is the way it always seems to go. Big hospital systems keep expanding, which gives them more leverage to demand exorbitant rate increases from insurance companies. But MU Health Care has gone too far, and now Missouri residents with Anthem insurance are the ones being made to suffer.

It’s time for the public to push back. I’ve heard from too many friends, neighbors, and colleagues who love their doctors at Capital Region but are being forced to switch because they are now out-of-network. MU Health Care needs to stop playing games with people’s health care access and work with Anthem on a deal that Missourians can afford.