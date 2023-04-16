Press Release: Conservative Businessman, Pharmacist John Hewkin Announces Campaign for State Senate

Cuba, MO- Republican John Hewkin has announced his campaign for State Senate District 3. Hewkin is a local Pharmacist who has been active in his community, including service on the Crawford County R-II School Board, Crawford County Commission, Life Line Pregnancy Care Center, and his Church Financial Boards.

“After much prayer, conversation and reflection, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination in the race for State Senate in Missouri’s 3rd District. I will run on a conservative, commonsense platform that seeks to protect the unborn, preserve and defend our Constitutional rights, increase transparency in education, promote economic prosperity and hold the government accountable to you the people,” says Hewkin. “My decision to enter the race is based on my passion for serving our community and my desire to represent the people this region and our shared conservative values. I am a lifelong conservative who will provide true representation for the people of this district.”

Hewkin said his goal is to reduce government influence in our daily lives, cut back on overreaching regulations on small businesses, and fight for better quality and affordable healthcare for all Missourians

“I currently work as Pharmacist at BJC Sullivan Hospital, so I am very familiar with health care in Missouri. My wife and I owned and operated an Independent Pharmacy, so I know the struggles and needs of our state’s small businesses,” Hewkin said. “I currently serve on the FCNB Bank board and have since 2009. I have worked with and stayed within budgets for all my working career. I feel that in these critically important times my faith, work experience, education, community service and demonstrated leadership skills qualify me to be a strong advocate for you in Jefferson City.”

Hewkin noted that although he comes from a business background, there are several social issues he feels the legislature needs to address. “I feel I have been preparing for this position my whole life. I have been married 41 years, we have four children and 17 grandchildren. You can see why I am concerned about education and the world our children will grow up in,” Hewkin stated. “We need to put an immediate halt to the taxpayer funded indoctrination currently being pushed through CRT, and other “victim-based” philosophies. Growing up I was taught to say “yessir” and “yes ma’am”, not ask what someone’s pronouns are. We need Senators who aren’t afraid to stand up and fight back against these radical leftist policies.”

Hewkin lives in Cuba with his wife, Patricia Lynne, a Licensed Therapist. They are members of Temple Baptist Church in Sullivan, Missouri.

Hewkin has retained Victory Enterprises as consultants on his campaign.