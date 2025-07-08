Press Release: Conservative Republican Lori Rook Announces Candidacy to Replace State Sen. Curtis Trent, District 20

Springfield, MO – Lori Rook, a devoted Christian, wife, mother, business owner, attorney, and Springfield native, proudly announces her candidacy for Missouri State Senate District 20. Lori will be challenging the sitting Senator, Curtis Trent, for the position. The district includes Barton, Dade, Webster, and part of Greene County.

“I am running for State Senate because Southwest Missouri deserves actual conservative fighters, not more go-along-to-get-along lobby core lackeys. Unlike my opponent, I won’t be afraid to stick my neck out to protect conservative values. I will be a defender of the people, not the corporations and special interests,” stated Rook.

Lori knows firsthand what happens when we don’t elect fighters. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Lori was on the frontlines fighting to protect the rights of seniors who were enduring abuse and neglect at the hands of nursing homes and hospitals.

Lori is a graduate of Missouri State University and received her Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law. Lori is Managing Partner and Attorney for Ozarks Elder Law; she has spent her career safeguarding Missourians through her expertise in elder law, estate planning, and fighting financial fraud. Married to Ryan, a Marine and small business owner, and mother to Aidan (19), Lincoln (16), and Nora (13), Rook’s faith and family guide her mission.

Lori has been selected as a Missouri Kansas Super Lawyer for five consecutive years. Her awards from the Springfield Business Journal include, “40 under 40,” “Trusted Advisor,” and one of Springfield’s “Most Influential Women.”

For more information about Lori Rook and her campaign, please visit LoriRook.com