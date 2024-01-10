Press Release: Dallas Ernst Hired as HRCC Political Director

Jefferson City – The House Republican Campaign Committee (HRCC) has announced Dallas Ernst as the new HRCC Political Director. This hire comes on the heels of the recent announcement of Hannah Beers Sutton as HRCC’s New Executive Director.

In his role as HRCC Political Director, Dallas Ernst will bring a wealth of political and communications expertise to the organization. The former Principal of Skyline Strategies, Ernst has played key roles in various Missouri Gubernatorial and U.S. Senate Campaigns.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the hire, Beers Sutton stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Dallas Ernst to the HRCC team as our Political Director. With his proven track record and deep understanding of Missouri’s political landscape, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand our house majority.”

Ernst is equally excited about joining HRCC, stating, “I’m thrilled to join HRCC and its strong history of victory in Missouri. I look forward to serving the members of the House Republican Caucus and working with them to secure and grow our majority.”

Ernst is a Pulaski County native. A member of the Missouri Army National Guard and graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Dallas resides in Jefferson City with his wife, Sarah, and son, Anderson.

The strategic hires of Beers Sutton as Executive Director and Ernst as Political Director mark a significant moment for HRCC as they prepare for what is anticipated to be a challenging election cycle.