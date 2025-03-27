Press Release: David Casteel announces state senate campaign to replace outgoing Sen. Coleman

Conservative leader and working family advocate David Casteel has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate in Jefferson County, vowing to bring principled leadership, more fiscal responsibility, and a commitment to protecting Missouri values. With Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman not running for re-election, Casteel is seeking to win the open Republican primary in August 2026.

“As a lifelong Missourian, I believe our state needs strong, conservative leadership that prioritizes lower taxes, job growth, and personal freedoms,” said Casteel. “I am running for State Senate to be a voice for blue collar workers, small businesses, and the traditional values that make Missouri great.”

Casteel, the founder of Gutter Pros, has been a tireless advocate for economic growth, parental rights in education, and Second Amendment protections. His platform priorities include:

Lowering Taxes & Cutting Wasteful Spending – Casteel is committed to reducing the tax burden on Missouri families and small businesses while ensuring that government remains efficient and accountable.

Defending Conservative Values – A strong advocate for faith, family, and freedom, he will stand against government overreach and policies that threaten Missouri’s way of life.

Supporting Law Enforcement & Public Safety – Casteel will continue to ensure law enforcement is fully funded, strengthen laws against violent crime and illegal immigration, and support first responders.

Protecting Parental Rights in Education – He believes parents should have a say in their children’s education and will push for policies that remove political propaganda in the classroom, while increasing teacher pay to recruit and retain quality educators.

Standing Up for the Second Amendment – As a strong supporter of the right to bear arms, Casteel will fight against any attempts to infringe on gun ownership and the right to self-defense.

Casteel’s campaign is focusing on grassroots engagement, meeting directly with voters across the district to listen to their concerns and advocate for policies that reflect their values.

“Jefferson County deserves a leader who will fight for ‘We the People’ — our freedoms, wallets, and the conservative values that define our way of life. That’s my mission for the state senate.”