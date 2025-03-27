Press Release: Sarah Graff announces candidacy to replace term-limited Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin

Randolph County, MO – Sarah Graff, a longtime Republican activist and community leader, has officially announced her candidacy to replace term-limited Cindy O’Laughlin in the Missouri Senate. The district includes fourteen counties in Northeast Missouri. The Republican primary election is set for August 4, 2026.

“I am running to ensure the steadfast conservative leadership we are accustomed to here in Northeast Missouri continues in the future. I look forward to continuing to meet with voters and keeping government accountable to the people,” Graff said.

With deep roots in Northeast Missouri, Graff brings years of experience in government and community service. She currently serves as a member of the Moberly City Council and was recently awarded the “Henry S. Geyer Award” from the Mizzou Alumni Association for her advocacy for higher education. Her husband, Jody, owns a habitat development business for waterfowl throughout North Missouri. Sarah’s background in grassroots leadership will provide a strong voice for the needs of Northeast Missouri families, businesses, and farmers.

Graff is a dedicated community leader, wife, and mother of four. She and her family are members of Timber Lake Christian Church. Graff also chairs the Board of Directors for the General Omar Bradley Memorial, Library, and Museum, was President of the Moberly Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Her priorities include protecting the sanctity of life, the Second Amendment, and continuing to push Trump’s America First agenda in the state capitol.

Senate District 18 includes the counties of Adair, Audrain, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, and Shelby.