Press Release: Derek Coats to head up Kehoe campaign

Derek is currently Deputy Chief of Staff for Roy and has served in key leadership positions for both Roy Blunt and Kit Bond.

“I’m honored to accept this leadership role with the Kehoe campaign. Mike Kehoe is a rare candidate who is both a natural leader and effective statesman with a conservative vision for Missouri and values that resonate with working families. Those who know Mike Kehoe know he has always redefined what’s possible and will never be outworked. Our campaign will match that effort by telling Mike’s powerful story of overcoming odds and achieving the American Dream through conservative values and a hard-work attitude,” Coats said.

“Derek Coats is a trusted, battle-tested conservative who knows how to win campaigns in Missouri,” Lt. Governor Kehoe said. “With Derek’s experience and leadership, I know we will achieve our mission: fighting for a conservative agenda that creates opportunities for all Missourians to live their American Dream and winning in 2024.”

The Kehoe campaign has also received twelve early endorsements for 2024 from Missouri’s leading advocacy organizations, including: the Missouri Forest Products Association, the Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association, the Associated General Contractors of Missouri, the Missouri Limestone Producers Association, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Missouri, the Missouri Automobile Dealers Association, the Missouri Corn Growers Association, the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters, the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, the Missouri Soybean Association, and the Missouri Agribusiness Association. The Kehoe campaign plans to make additional announcements from statewide organizations over the coming months.