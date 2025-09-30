Press Release: Detective Joel Mace Announces Candidacy for Missouri House

GOODMAN, MO – David “Joel” Mace, a veteran detective with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and lifelong Southwest Missouri resident, announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives to replace term-limited Rep. Dirk Deaton. With over a decade in law enforcement, Joel is running to champion conservative values, protect families, and restore law and order.

“As a detective, I have seen the challenges our communities face,” said Joel. “I am running to defend faith, family, and freedom by reducing crime, protecting Second Amendment rights, and ensuring that government serves We the People—not unelected bureaucrats.”

Joel’s career includes service as a patrol officer in Diamond and Granby before joining Newton County in 2013. He is treasurer of the Southwest Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 and an active member of the McDonald County Republican Club, Missouri Narcotics Officers Association, Missouri Firearms Coalition, and the NRA. Joel also serves as a research analyst and personality for the Mancave Caucus Podcast.

A lifelong conservative, Joel prioritizes the right to life, fiscal responsibility, and support for local agriculture. He and his wife, Cheyenne, live in rural McDonald County, where they raise their four children, attend Splitlog Baptist Church, and have a small farm. Cheyenne also works in the local poultry industry.

“Southwest Missouri was built on agriculture, and I am committed to making sure it stays strong for the next generation,” Joel said. “I will fight for the needs of rural families, support our farmers and producers, and ensure Jefferson City never loses sight of the rural values that make our communities thrive.”

Joel looks forward to engaging with District 159 voters to hear their concerns and discuss their priorities. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.