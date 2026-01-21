Press Release: Edson Enters Race for Missouri House District 30

Phyllis Quigg Edson announced her bid for state representative. Edson is running in House District 30. She will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August.

Edson served eight years on the Lee’s Summit City Council from 2016-2024. She did not seek re-election in 2024 because she was term limited. In both elections for council Edson was endorsed by the Lee’s Summit Police Officers Assn., Missouri FOP Lodge #50 and IAFF #2195.

During her tenure on council, Edson fought for higher wages and better facilities for police and fire department employees. She also advocated for improved infrastructure such as roads, sidewalks and stormwater improvements.

While on city council, Edson met with state and federal elected officials and staff members to work on items that would benefit Lee’s Summit. Edson says having that knowledge of when and how state and city officials can, should and need to collaborate is important. Also, she said, it’s important for state elected officials to understand how actions at the state legislature impact the local governments.

“I am deeply familiar with items that the city will need help with now and in the future. This distinguishes me from other candidates. I will hit the ground running in understanding how I can best serve the citizens of Lee’s Summit.”

Before running for city council, Edson was active in the community serving on the board of the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation, participating in the Chamber’s Leadership Lee’s Summit program and the city’s Citizens Leadership Academy. In 2020 Edson was one of the recipients of the Women of Distinction Award. Recently she was honored at the Mayor’s Character Breakfast.

Edson and her husband, Jim, have lived in Lee’s Summit for more than 25 years. They have four grown children and one grandchild.