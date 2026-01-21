Press Release: Steve Baker Announces Bid for HD 56

Steve Baker is announcing his candidacy for State Representative for District 56. After 30 years of active-duty service, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Steve retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. While stationed in Kansas City and living in military housing in Belton for five years, Steve and his family knew this area would become their forever home after his military service was completed. From his final duty station at Fort Leonard Wood, Steve’s family purchased their home in Raymore and began the process of moving back to District 56.

After retiring from the Marine Corps, Steve began working for the State of Missouri as a Veteran’s Representative, which stemmed from his goals to remain connected to the Veteran community and continue to serve others. During this time, Steve recognized the need for better connection amongst Veterans’ services, and with the encouragement of community and volunteer leaders, he began the Cass County Veterans Coalition. This organization has grown quickly in response to its positive and effective engagement with Cass County Veterans. With 30 years of military service, Steve remains a strong proponent of Second Amendment rights and proudly supports and practices Constitutional Carry.

Steve lives his conservative beliefs. He and his wife, Anna, of 27 years, have six children and three grandchildren (so far). He believes in the right to life and the value of marriage and strong families in the community. As they navigated the military life they loved, Steve and Anna chose early-on to homeschool their children and have continued to do so for 18 years, and Steve believes all parents should have the freedom to choose the type of education that fits their family best. Steve’s family attends Fellowship Church Raymore, and his faith in God and belief in the Bible form the foundation for his life and political convictions.

Steve is passionate about serving Belton and Raymore as their representative; his children and grandchildren are here, and he wants to help make District 56 the best place for Missouri families to live.