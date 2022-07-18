Press Release: Gallick Outpacing Field in District 62 GOP Primary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Sherri Gallick, Conservative Republican in District 62, has continued to outwork and outraise her competition. The Gallick campaign’s Q2 report, filed timely on July 15, showed she has support from more than 110 donors. She has raised more than $33,000 from voters.

Her campaign has no loans and no debt, a sign of her true fiscal conservative commitment. “It is humbling to review all of the names of the people I have met through Cass and Bates counties. They have heard my message, looked at my proven record of stewardship and decided to invest in my campaign to advance the commonsense ideas and conservative values we believe in.” she said.

“The campaign has been blessed with spiritual, monetary, in kind and labor resources daily during April, May and June,” Gallick said of the second quarter report.

“We have knocked on thousands of voters’ doors, placed hundreds of signs and in the final weeks of the primary campaign we intend to increase that pace.” “You can’t go anywhere in Bates and Cass counties without seeing a bright Republican red Sherri Gallick sign at homes, businesses and farms along the road.”

Gallick, married to Randy for more than 21 years, is a mom with two sons, one of whom serves as a Master Trainer in the Army National Guard and was deployed twice to combat in Iraq. She worked in the agriculture industry, specifically in the meat industry. A businesswoman for over 30 years, she is versed in agriculture, coupled with strong business practices and sound judgement.

She has numerous endorsements including:

Missouri Cattlemen’s Association

Missouri Right to Life

Missouri Chamber of Commerce PAC

The University of Missouri Flagship Council PAC

Highest Rating from the NRA