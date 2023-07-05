Press Release: Governor Parson names Kelli Jones as new Deputy Chief of Staff

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced that he has named Kelli Jones as his new Deputy Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor. Jones previously served as Communications Director and chief media spokeswoman for the Office. Her appointment is effective immediately.

“Kelli has been with me since day one, and we are truly blessed to have her on the team,” Governor Parson said. “Not only has she led our communications and outreach efforts to more than 6 million Missourians during some of the most difficult times in our state’s history, she has proven herself as a trusted advisor, strong leader, and valued friend. She leads with purpose; is steadfast, loyal, and reliable; and members of my team truly look up to her.”

Jones has served as Governor Parson’s Communications Director since August 2019. Prior to her promotion, she served as Press Secretary and Deputy Communications Director for the Office and was Governor Parson’s Communications Director during his tenure in the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and the trust Governor Parson has placed in me to help lead this exceptionally talented and unique Governor’s Office team,” Kelli Jones, Governor’s Office Deputy Chief of Staff, said. “I’m honored to continue serving my state in this new role and commit to building on the level of excellence Missourians have come to expect and appreciate from the Governor’s Office.”

In her role as Communications Director, Jones has directed and managed communications across all of Missouri’s 17 Executive Branch agencies, ensuring Governor Parson’s initiatives and policies are implemented. She also organized and oversaw all COVID-19 daily press briefings, disaster response communications, and the Bicentennial parade and events, among many other duties.

Prior to joining Governor Parson’s team, Jones, a former educator and Missouri native, was on the faculty of State Technical College of Missouri since 2003, where she served seven years as Chair of the Communication and Social Science departments.