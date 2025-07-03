Press Release: Invested in America: Philip Morris International Highlights Bold Commitment to America Through New National Ad Campaign

Today, Philip Morris International’s U.S. businesses (“PMI U.S.”) unveiled “Invested in America,” a bold advertising campaign that brings to life the company’s deep-rooted commitment and increased contributions to America and Americans. The campaign’s message is grounded in the role PMI U.S. is playing in powering job growth, revitalizing manufacturing, improving public health by offering adults 21+ who smoke better choices, and strengthening communities across the nation.

“Philip Morris International is invested in America’s future—and we have a proud story to tell,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. “From building our advanced manufacturing facilities to contributing to progress within communities nationwide, the people of PMI U.S. are helping to write America’s next chapter. Our story is part of the story of America, unfolding from our global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to our operations across America’s heartland, where we will continue to create high-quality, high-paying jobs and invest in innovation for generations to come.”

The ad campaign captures PMI U.S.’s vision of what responsible business leadership looks like in today’s America, grounded in the places it calls home. It is rooted in concrete actions that deliver tangible benefits to American workers, communities, and the economy. The campaign will launch on July 3 with full-page print advertisements, and a corresponding digital campaign will follow. Together, the ads will introduce PMI U.S.’s vision to decision-makers and opinion leaders across the business, policy, and civic spheres, inviting them to join a coalition of stakeholders dedicated to the country’s success. It will also tell the PMI U.S. story to Americans, who want to see corporations step up to the challenges they see in their lives and communities.

“Invested in America” will highlight the four pillars of PMI U.S.’s American commitment:

● America’s Manufacturing Comeback: With announced plans to invest over $800 million in new and expanded U.S. manufacturing facilities to produce smoke-free products, PMI U.S. isn’t just growing American manufacturing—it’s supporting a renaissance, creating high-skilled, high-paying jobs that contribute to thriving communities.

● Advancing Public Health: PMI, which has never sold cigarettes in the U.S., is on a mission to help America’s ~30 million legal-age adults who smoke replace combustible cigarettes—by far the most harmful way to consume nicotine—with FDA-authorized, smoke-free alternatives that are scientifically substantiated to be a better choice for adults 21+ who would otherwise smoke.

● Strengthening Communities: PMI U.S.’s approach to corporate citizenship involves strategic investment in communities where its employees and 21+ adult consumers live and work, focusing on sustainable impact rather than short-term interventions. It is committed to causes that matter to Americans, including supporting military veterans and their families, promoting economic empowerment, and responding to natural disasters.

● Purpose-Driven Performance: With $14+ billion invested globally in smoke-free innovation since 2008, PMI is driving transformative solutions while delivering strong business results.

Philip Morris International is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and PMI U.S. has multiple operations in Virginia, Colorado, North Carolina, and Kentucky. As it opens and expands facilities, the business is generating hundreds of high-quality jobs and millions of dollars in direct investment in communities around the country. PMI U.S. has also contributed approximately $25 million to charitable causes since 2022. In 2024 alone—the first official year of its philanthropy program—PMI U.S. and its employees contributed more than $10 million to 327 nonprofits in 35 states.

“This campaign embodies our innovation and determination to reshape an entire industry and strengthen America,” Kennedy added. “It also reflects our commitment to meaningful investments that create genuine value for our business, our workforce, and our communities. In every state where we operate, we’re not just doing business—we’re creating opportunities that will define the America of tomorrow.”

Invested in America

Philip Morris International Inc.’s U.S. businesses (collectively, “PMI U.S.”) are on a mission to improve public health in America by providing the ~30 million legal-age consumers who still smoke traditional cigarettes with better, smoke-free alternatives. PMI U.S. is committed to responsible marketing practices that help prevent access to its products by people under the age of 21. PMI U.S. businesses employ more than 2,500 people across America and operate product manufacturing facilities, including in Owensboro, Kentucky, and Wilson, North Carolina. Since 2022, PMI U.S. has contributed approximately $25 million to charitable causes, amplifying the good work of organizations already active within communities through financial contributions and volunteering. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com/us/ and www.pmiscience.com.

