Press Release: Jacey Buckles Launches Campaign For Missouri House District 136

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Jacey Buckles is a dedicated entrepreneur, church member, husband, and father of two. Today, he announced his run for State Representative in Missouri House District 136.

“I am running” says Buckles “to bring bold vision and leadership that strengthens our State, improves our city, and builds a future for us and our children. Springfield is a great city, filled with people of great potential. I want to be a part of helping Springfield unlock that potential to become a regional, and even national, beacon of education, business, and entrepreneurship.”

After graduating from Southwest Baptist University in 2017 with a B.S. in Economics/Finance and a B.A. in Religion and Philosophy, Buckles has owned and operated a local business. From 2017 to present, Jacey has tripled the footprint of the business – growing it from one location to

three, and from a handful of people to now supporting over 20 local families. In his role as CFO, Jacey understands the challenges that local businesses and the people that they serve face. Through his experience, he understands budgeting, investing for the future, and prioritizing growth without wasteful spending.

Jacey and his wife have two young children, a 3 year old and a newborn. Buckles has been a member of High Street Church for many years and has previously served as a deacon of the church.

If elected to serve as State Representative, Jacey is focused on the issues that matter most to Missourians:

Cost Of Living: “A primary focus will be helping people afford life, whether that is by reforming taxation, implementing policies to reduce the cost of healthcare, or ensuring that utility costs remain low. The State of Missouri can and should work for the people of Springfield to help reduce the pressures we have all been feeling in this area.”

Public Safety: “I consider myself “tough on crime” but that is not enough – we also need to be smart on safety. In addition to ensuring that offenders are held accountable, we also need to work to address the root causes of drug addiction and homelessness. For Springfield to thrive, our policies must prioritize creating safe, stable neighborhoods.”

Generational Investment: “The future of Springfield is not an abstraction for me. I am helping to build the city and State that my children will inherit. I want to make sure we are making wise and intelligent investment decisions for our own future, but also for our children and grandchildren. A big part of that investment is stewarding public resources. We should think

about future needs and invest to meet those needs before they become big, expensive problems. Broader education options, infrastructure maintenance and development, and making Springfield an attractive city for businesses to plant their flags are big examples of things we can and should be doing.”

Speaking specifically of his House District, Jacey says “I believe I am uniquely positioned in this race to bridge the gap between business interests and the values of the Springfield community in House District 136. I understand the need for growth but also respect the legacy of the citizens who have made their homes and built their lives in our Springfield neighborhoods.”

As the spring and summer weather come, and with it the campaigning season, Jacey says that he “looks forward to getting out and meeting more people in my district and hearing how they believe that the State government can better serve them.”





