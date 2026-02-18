Press Release: Rep. Melanie Stinnett Secures Major Victory for Disability Community with Successful Amendment to Provide Dedicated Funding

Jefferson City, MO — State Representative Melanie Stinnett today announced a significant legislative victory for Missourians with developmental disabilities after the Missouri House adopted her amendment to add a $250 per-terminal fee on video lottery terminals, with the proceeds dedicated specifically to disability services through the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The amendment is expected to generate millions of dollars in sustainable funding to support vital services for individuals with developmental disabilities across the state. “This is a big win for Missouri families and for individuals with disabilities who depend on consistent, reliable support,” Stinnett said. “As we face tighter revenue projections and difficult budget conversations, it is more important than ever that we protect the services that allow Missourians with developmental disabilities to live lives of dignity, independence, and purpose.” “We applaud Rep. Stinnett for her innovative approach to strengthen services for people with developmental disabilities,” said Erika Rademan, CEO of Starling, an organization representing 120 community-based developmental disability providers across Missouri. “Her willingness to think creatively and champion community-based providers, and the people who rely on them, reflects a commitment to build a system where individuals can thrive with dignity and independence, while living meaningful lives.” Rep. Stinnett emphasized that the amendment ensures a stable and dependable funding stream tied directly to the new revenue, without creating a broad-based tax increase on Missouri families. “When new revenue streams are created, we have a responsibility to make sure a portion of that funding strengthens essential services,” Stinnett said. “This amendment helps provide longterm stability for providers, families, and the individuals they serve.” The legislation, including the adopted amendment, must receive one more vote in the Missouri House before advancing to the Senate for further consideration. Stinnett pledged to continue working with her colleagues to ensure the measure advances and ultimately becomes law. “Our work isn’t finished,” Stinnett said. “But today we took an important step forward. I will continue fighting to ensure Missouri continues to stand with individuals with developmental disabilities and the families who love and support them.”