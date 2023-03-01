Press Release: Jeff Shawan Running For Ozark Border Electric Cooperative Board

Poplar Bluff, MO–Former State Representative Jeff Shawan has launched his campaign for the Ozark Border Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.

“In the legislature, I fought to protect Missouri’s families, farmers, and small businesses from excessive taxes and fees,” Shawan explained. “I will bring that same passion for fiscal common sense with me to the Ozark Border Electric Co-op.”

Serving in the Missouri General Assembly from 2019 to 2021, Shawan formerly led the Butler County Emergency Management Agency.

“I know how to bring people together to deliver consistent results and savings for the people of Southeast Missouri,” said Shawan. “My experiences in the state legislature and emergency management will help me deliver reliable, affordable service for the Ozark Electric customers.”

Shawan drew statewide attention in the legislature for his work to combat the proposed “Green New Deal” legislation being pushed by democrats in Congress. Shawan said, if elected, he would continue to fight the federal green mandates on local municipalities and businesses. “The so-called “Green New Deal” would have devastating impacts on our rural communities and small businesses and tie our hands on being reliant on international adversaries for energy,” Shawan said. “I will fight for low rates, energy independence, and work with our elected officials to keep disastrous “green” policies from coming to our local communities.”

Jeff Shawan lives in Poplar Bluff with his wife, Christy, where they are active in local churches and community. They have three grown children.