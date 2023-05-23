Press Release: Joint statement from Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden and Speaker of the House Dean Plocher

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – We applaud the cooperation and leadership shown by Prosecutors Joseph McCulloch of St. Charles County, Wesley Bell of St. Louis County, Trisha Stefanski of Jefferson County, Matthew Becker of Franklin County, Mike Wood of Lincoln County, and Kelly King of Warren County – the six St. Louis Regional Prosecutors – and their joint offer to help the “rudderless ship” of the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office find its course again. Their bipartisan and truly regional approach to address the St. Louis region’s most notorious issue – crime – by coming together and offering to be of assistance to the Circuit Attorney’s Office, the Governor, and Attorney General is the type of leadership that unites and inspires us as Missourians.

The safety of the St. Louis region is critical to the state as is the safety of all Missourians who work, travel, and play within the region. As such, the instability of the Circuit Attorney’s Office and a smooth transition requires the full attention and support of the legislature.

Caleb Rowden, Pro Tem of the Senate, and Dean Plocher, Speaker of the House, in conjunction with the cooperative spirit and leadership shown by these six prosecutors, we pledge our support and will make it a top priority to secure supplemental appropriations to reimburse these prosecutors and the Attorney General in their efforts to assist the region by restoring the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office as well as ensuring a smooth transition.

We hope it will result in a cooperative effort that will last among the newly appointed St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office and regional prosecutors to bring crime under control.