Press Release: Local business owner Bryant Wolfin launches campaign for state representative

Conservative candidate pledges to protect individual liberty and fiscal common sense

Ste. Genevieve, MO – Bryant Wolfin, a conservative Republican, has announced his candidacy for the Missouri State House of Representatives in District 145, which includes Ste. Genevieve and Perry County.

“Every day our freedoms are under attack,” explained Wolfin. “The problem is plainly obvious! Our government is too big and too entrenched in our daily lives. Conservatives have to fight back, we need legislation that rolls back the role of our government, not expands it.”

A graduate of Mineral Area College, Bryant owns and operates BMW Convenience LLC, two convenience stores located in St. Mary and Fredericktown. He formerly worked in production at Gilster-Mary Lee in Perry County and was also elected to the Ste. Genevieve Board of Alderman in 2018.

“Unlike career politicians, I have signed both sides of a paycheck,” Wolfin said. “Our legislature just passed the largest budget in state history, all while countless families are battling inflation and struggling to make ends meet. We must cut the fat out of the state budget and lessen the tax burden so our working families and small businesses can keep their hard-earned money. I have helped make spending cuts at the city level, and I will do everything in my power to get cuts done at the state level.”

Wolfin is a self-proclaimed “Champion for Liberty.”

“We have been indoctrinated to believe that the government knows best, which is the opposite of what our founders believed. It’s time to reclaim possession of our God-given rights. To do so, we have to send someone to Jefferson City who understands that the government’s only role should be to protect our individual liberties. I will be that person!”

Wolfin stated that he supports the 2nd Amendment and is also pro-life.

“Life is our most essential right; without life, no other liberties matter! So, the state of Missouri must do everything in its power to protect the unborn!” Wolfin explained. “The 2nd amendment not only allows us to protect ourselves from harm but was put into the constitution to defend ourselves from the tyranny of an authoritarian state. Our government has already trampled all over our right to defense; how much more are we going to take? Wolfin asked.

An active member of the Ste. Genevieve community, Bryant Wolfin coaches youth sports, is a member of the Ste. Genevieve Access TV board, serves as treasurer for the Ste. Genevieve Republican Club, treasurer of the Ste. Genevieve Republican Central Committee, and is the treasurer of the House District 145 Legislative Committee (Ste. Genevieve and Perry County).

“I’m very proud to be part of this awesome community,” Wolfin concluded. “With so many friends and family in both Ste. Genevieve and Perry County, I’m excited for the opportunity to give back and serve as our voice in the Missouri legislature.”

Bryant Wolfin lives in Ste. Genevieve County with his wife and three children. He and his family attend Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church.