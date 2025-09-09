Press Release: Jonathan Russell Launches Campaign for Missouri House – A Proven Conservative for Newton County

NEOSHO, MO – Jonathan Russell, a lifelong conservative, small businessman, school board leader, and former legislative assistant, has officially announced his candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 160th District. Russell is seeking to succeed former Rep. Ben Baker, who was recently appointed by President Trump to lead Missouri’s USDA office. Russell enters the race with widespread grassroots support, a deep record of community service, and a platform centered on conservative values: protecting life, defending the Second Amendment, restoring educational excellence, and limiting government growth.

“I love Newton County. I was born and raised here. I’ve fought for our conservative values on the school board, in the Capitol, and through my work helping elect leaders like Ben Baker, Dirk Deaton, and Cody Smith. Now, I’m stepping up to serve in the State House,” said Russell. “We need bold, experienced voices to stand up to the woke left and protect the Missouri we know and love.”

Standing on Conservative Principles

Jonathan Russell is unapologetically pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He supports the full repeal of abortion in Missouri, opposes federal gun control, and believes government should be smaller, not bigger.

“Jonathan doesn’t just talk the talk—he’s lived it,” said State Rep. Dirk Deaton. “He’s been on the front lines for years, and no one is more prepared to step into this role and get to work on day one.”

A Track Record of Service and Results

Jonathan Russell isn’t new to public service. He brings two decades of grassroots conservative activism and public leadership to the campaign, including:

12-Year Member & Past President, Neosho School Board Fought DESE and Biden’s woke agenda in education Advocated for parental rights and transparency

2024 President, Missouri School Boards’ Association Led effort to withdraw Missouri from the liberal-controlled National School Boards Association after it labeled parents “domestic terrorists” Fought against state government corruption in the Children’s Division

Former Legislative Assistant in Jefferson City Helped pass key conservative reforms under Rep. Marilyn Ruestman Gained firsthand experience on the House floor and in committees and worked on constituent issues

Newton County Republican Committee Member for Over a Decade Helped build a strong conservative majority across Southwest Missouri

Small Businessman & REALTOR ® Works in family construction business and local real estate

® Community Leader Chaired Bright Futures Neosho, served on Library Board, was a Big Brother, and active in Neosho Lions Club



Fighting for Our Conservative Values

Russell’s campaign platform is grounded in conservative principles and focused on restoring common sense to state government. His priorities include:

1. Defending Conservative Values

100% pro-life : Russell will fight to protect Missouri’s ban on abortion and resist any effort to allow late-term procedures

: Russell will fight to protect Missouri’s ban on abortion and resist any effort to allow late-term procedures Strong advocate for religious liberty and free speech

and Will oppose any federal or state attempts to restrict the Second Amendment

“I will never compromise on life, liberty, or our God-given rights,” said Russell. “I’ve fought these battles on the local level — and now I’m ready to take that fight to Jefferson City.”

2. Reforming Education and Expanding School Choice

Supports homeschooling, charter schools, and education savings accounts (ESAs)

Led Missouri School Boards’ Association out of the national woke agenda

Believes parents should be decision-makers, not DESE or D.C. bureaucrats

“I was proud to stand up to President Biden’s overreach when the National School Boards Association tried to label parents as ‘domestic terrorists.’ I led the fight to get Missouri out of that group,” Russell explained.

3. Backing the Blue and Promoting Public Safety

Will work to increase funding and respect for law enforcement and sheriffs

for law enforcement and sheriffs Opposes soft-on-crime policies that endanger families and property

Protecting Election Integrity

Strong supporter of photo voter ID

Will fight for secure, transparent, and fraud-proof elections

Ensure transparency in the initiative petition process

Cutting Taxes and Growing Missouri’s Economy

Promotes pro-growth, low-tax policies

Believes in reducing red tape and government bureaucracy

Supports property tax reform and eliminating wasteful spending

Reform the IP Process & Stop Out-of-State Liberal Takeovers

Reform initiative petition laws to protect Missouri’s constitution

Oppose efforts to insert woke policies into law by bypassing the legislature

Expose and fight liberal funding from New York and California elites

“Our Constitution has been hijacked by out-of-state billionaires pushing abortion, recreational marijuana, and Medicaid Expansion. I’m running to stop that,” Russell stated.

Rooted in Newton County

Jonathan Russell was born and raised in Neosho. He graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a degree in Political Science, worked in the State Capitol as a legislative assistant, and returned home to help grow his family business and build a future in Southwest Missouri. He now works as a REALTOR® and operates a local construction business with his brother.

Whether fighting for conservative reforms in Jefferson City, protecting students from radical agendas, or volunteering in Neosho, he’s always answered the call to serve.

“This is my home. This is where I was raised and where I’ve spent my entire adult life,” said Russell. “I’ll roll my sleeves up and fight for this community — from school board to Jefferson City, I’m ready to serve and stand up for our conservative values.”

Join the Campaign to Restore Common Sense in Jefferson City

Russell is urging voters to stay engaged, support his campaign, and help counter liberal efforts to flip safe Republican seats with deceptive primary challenges.

“We’ve seen how liberal elites from outside Missouri try to buy our elections. We must protect our constitution, our families, and our values — and that means electing fighters, not fakes,” Russell said.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.russellformissouri.com or contact the campaign directly at jonathan@russellformissouri.com.