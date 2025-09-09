Press Release: Xavia Cullers joins StateLine Strategies

Stateline Strategies announced today the addition of Xavia Cullers to their Capitol team.

Xavia Cullers is finishing her degree at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri, with minors in Military Science and Honors. Cullers brings a fresh set of eyes and ears to the SLS team, boasting numerous academic achievements and a keen eye for details. Her academic achievements have been recognized with awards such as the “Columbia College Outstanding Student in Political Science” and the “Columbia College Student of Distinction in Political Science”.

A native of Lancaster, Missouri, Xavia has had a long-standing passion for politics recognizing its direct impact on daily life; she has cultivated a deep interest in how legislation can create meaningful and ethical changes.

Stateline Strategies partner, Jeremy LaFaver, said, “We are very excited to welcome Xavia to the SLS team. She brings a unique, fresh perspective to the team that will serve our clients extremely well.”