Press Release: Kansas City and Sedalia Building Trades Endorse Crystal Quade for Governor

Springfield, MO – The Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council and the Sedalia Building & Construction Trades Council have endorsed House Minority Leader Crystal Quade’s campaign to become Missouri’s next governor.

“Crystal Quade is a proven leader and a longtime champion for workers’ rights. She’s stood shoulder-to-shoulder with labor unions across Missouri to fight for workers and against anti-union ‘Right-to-Work’ laws. Crystal Quade is the governor working Missourians need,” said Ralph Oropeza, Business Manager of the Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council.

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of both the Kansas City and Sedalia Building & Construction Trades Councils. Since day one of our campaign we’ve made working Missourians our top priority and together, with the support of labor, we’re going to create a strong economy that benefits everybody,” said Crystal Quade.

The endorsements are the most recent in a growing list of labor supporters across Missouri, including Missouri AFL-CIO, SEIU State Council and Healthcare, Missouri IBEW State Conference, UFCW Local 655, Teamsters Local 245.