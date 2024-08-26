Press Release: Katie Gamble Named Executive Director of Missouri Broadband Providers

Missouri Broadband Providers, the association representing the state’s broadband industry, has named Kathryn “Katie” Gamble as its executive director.

The board unanimously approved Gamble & Schlemeier to take over association management duties during their July meeting. Gamble & Schlemeier has represented Missouri Broadband Providers, formerly Missouri Small Telephone Companies Group, in the Capitol for more than 30 years. Bill Gamble and Jack Gamble will continue to be actively involved in the lobbying work of the association.

“The ever-present need of broadband in our society, combined with the recent influx of state and federal investments into broadband infrastructure presents exciting and unique opportunities for our providers and the communities we serve,” said Missouri Broadband Providers President Michael Goins of Rock Port Telephone. “With our experience and history with Gamble & Schlemeier, we know we have the right team in place to move our association forward.”

Katie Gamble said: “The members of our association have proudly led the way in ensuring citizens in Missouri have the necessary broadband connectivity they need for education, working remotely and telemedicine. It’s an honor to be working with the broadband industry to build on that strong foundation as our state and nation strive toward universal access to connectivity.”

Katie Gamble graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Sociology and Politics & International Affairs from Wake Forest University. She officially joined Gamble & Schlemeier full time in 2016. She works on issues to assist the firm’s vast client list and has extensive experience in association management, and serves as a liaison between state and national associations.

The role of Missouri Broadband Providers is to support and enhance the rural broadband industry, as well as promote the economic growth and stability of its members and the communities they serve. It also advocates for the interests of the industry and association members in matters of state and federal public and regulatory policy.

Members include: Alma Telephone Company; BPS; Chariton Valley; Consolidated Communications – Fairpoint; Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative; Ellington Telephone Co; GoNetSpeed; Granby Telephone; Green Hills Telephone – Citizens; GRM Networks – LTC Networks; IAMO; Kingdom Telephone; Mark Twain; McDonald County; Miller Telephone Company; NEMR; New Florence – Farber – New London – Orchard Farms – Stoutland – Ozark – Seneca – Goodman; Peace Valley; Rock Port Telephone; Steelville; and Townes – Choctaw – MoKan Dial – Oregon Farmers. It also has more numerous associate members. Learn more at https://www.missouribroadbandproviders.com/