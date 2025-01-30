Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3

January 30, 2025 – Long-time political consultant Lane Koch has filed for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council. With no challengers before the filing closed on December 31, 2024, Koch will be sworn in as City Councilwoman on April 22, 2025, becoming the first woman to represent Ward 3 since the city’s founding.

Bringing significant experience in politics and government, Lane Koch has worked in the U.S. Senate for both Senator Christopher “Kit” Bond and Senator Roy Blunt. She has contributed to campaigns in over 20 states, including three presidential elections. Most recently, she served as the Midwest Regional Director and Ballot Access Consultant for the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential campaign. Koch is the CEO & Founder of Arena Campaigns, LLC, where she provides General Consulting and voter contact services to political campaigns and organizations.

“I am honored to get the chance to represent Chesterfield’s 3rd ward. As we embark on the development of the new Downtown and anticipate growth with an estimated additional 10,000 residents over the next ten years, I want to ensure we maintain the small-town charm that we all cherish while embracing this era of progress and prosperity. My priorities are fiscal responsibility, public safety, and transparency,” said Koch.

A fifth-generation Missourian and St. Louis County native, Lane has been married to her husband Dan for 16 years, and together they are proud parents to three children. The couple moved to Chesterfield in 2013 and are active members of St. Louis Family Church in Chesterfield Valley. Lane’s educational background includes a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Taylor University and she is nearing completion of her Masters in Political Management from George Washington University.