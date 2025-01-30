Watch as Scott Faughn is joined by Missouri State President Biff Williams to discuss changes and growth at the university.
TWMP Daily – January 29, 2025
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3
- Opinion: General Assembly: Don’t Lower the Bridge with Poorly Timed IP Reform
- Derek Coats Joins KBS Group
- This Week in Missouri Politics – January 26, 2025
- Press Release: Republican Justin Barnhart Announces Candidacy for State Representative
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3
- Kehoe gives State of the State
- Who is Senator Curtis Trent?
- Press Release: Kids Win Missouri Applauds Governor Kehoe’s Bold Vision for Child Care Reform
- Opinion: General Assembly: Don’t Lower the Bridge with Poorly Timed IP Reform
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3
- Kehoe gives State of the State
- Who is Senator Curtis Trent?
- Press Release: Kids Win Missouri Applauds Governor Kehoe’s Bold Vision for Child Care Reform
- Opinion: General Assembly: Don’t Lower the Bridge with Poorly Timed IP Reform
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Press Release: Lane Koch Announces Uncontested Run for Chesterfield, Missouri City Council Ward 3
- Kehoe gives State of the State
- Who is Senator Curtis Trent?
- Press Release: Kids Win Missouri Applauds Governor Kehoe’s Bold Vision for Child Care Reform
- Opinion: General Assembly: Don’t Lower the Bridge with Poorly Timed IP Reform