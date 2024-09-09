Press Release: Liz Henderson to launch Henderson Consultants

Liz Henderson has announced that she has launched Henderson Consultants, a Missouri based lobbying and consulting firm which she will be the principal of.

“I have a passion for representing the interests of Missourians in our state capitol, and a passion for entrepreneurship” Henderson said. “The merging of those two passions is what led me to make the decision to launch Henderson Consultants”.

Henderson will officially step down from her role with Missouri Soybean Association this November. The organization is set to be one of Henderson’s first major clients, allowing her to continue her advocacy work for Missouri’s soybean farmers.

“I’ve been proud to represent the Missouri soybean farmers in the capitol over the past few years and look forward to continuing that work. I am excited to leverage my decade of experience and relationships to continue delivering strong results for future clients and expand my reach in areas beyond agriculture policy.”

Henderson brings with her nearly a decade of political and relationship-building experience, especially on core policy areas like agriculture, labor and health care.

Previously, Henderson was a contract lobbyist working alongside veteran lobbyist Brent Hemphill, where she was an integral part of all facets of the company. Henderson also served under State Senators Jake Hummel and Lauren Arthur in addition to several statewide and state senate campaigns.

“Liz was a wonderful employee but more importantly, a better person. I always greatly valued her work ethic and willingness to provide good insight and counsel.” Brent Hemphill said. “Her ability to communicate, whether in the State Capitol with legislators and staff or with our diverse clients, was outstanding.”

Former Senator and President of the AFL-CIO Jake Hummel stated: “Liz was an incredible asset to our office. Despite being in the minority, she was able to form relationships with members and staff across the aisle and help us accomplish bipartisan wins during our time in the Senate. In addition to her ability to work with just about anyone, her natural political instincts proved useful in both my state senate campaign and the statewide campaign to overturn right to work.”

Sr. Policy Director and Chief Operating Officer of Missouri Soybean said “Liz has served the Missouri soybean farmers tirelessly over the past two years. We look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come as she expands her business and presence in the capitol.”

Henderson will have a formal launch event early in the next legislative session. Those interested in contacting Henderson Consultants can do so by calling or texting Liz Henderson at (618) 719-1032 or emailing her at lizhendersonmo@gmail.com.