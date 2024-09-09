 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – September 9, 2024

By The Missouri Times on September 9, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives a pre roast Midweek Update. Scott is joined by Liz Henderson. Scott and Henderson discuss her new business and even mark a few names of the Clue DEI board.

