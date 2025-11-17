Press release: Rep. John Martin announces re-election bid for Missouri House

COLUMBIA, MO — Lifelong Boone County resident John Martin announced his campaign for re-election to the Missouri House of Representatives. A Republican, Martin is currently halfway through his first term in the legislature. Today, he vowed to continue his work defending conservative values, supporting agriculture and empowering local businesses.

“My Christian faith and blue collar background drive me to lead with integrity,” said Martin. “I will always be a defender of our rights and freedoms, and a champion for prosperity in every zip code.”

Raised on a family farm in Centralia and owner of a local service company, Martin brings firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing Missouri’s workforce. He remains committed to strengthening infrastructure, advancing tax reforms that put Missouri families first, and expanding educational opportunities for students across the state. A former pastor, he is also dedicated to upholding the local values that have made Boone County a great place to raise a family.

John and his wife, Lisa, are the proud parents of four children and are active members of their community through service in youth programs, local commerce, and the Boone County Farm Bureau.

“I look forward to visiting with constituents and hearing their thoughts and concerns as we prepare for the 2026 election cycle. Public service is an honor. I want to ensure the citizens of Boone County have a commonsense voice in the Missouri Capitol.”