Press Release: Greg Sharpe Officially Launches Campaign for Missouri State Senate – District 18

EWING, MO – State Representative Greg Sharpe, a fifth-generation Northeast Missouri farmer and long-time conservative leader, formally announced his campaign today, for State Senate in Missouri’s 18th District. Sharpe, who has represented Missouri’s 4th House District for the past seven years, says he’s running to give Northeast Missouri the strong voice it deserves in Jefferson City.

Being a lifelong resident of Lewis County, Sharpe graduated from Lewis County C-1 Schools and then Northeast Missouri State University, now Truman State University. Since that time, he has farmed in the Ewing area, producing corn and soybeans, cattle and hogs. He owns Sharpe Seed, LLC and worked as a sales representative for Pioneer Hi-Bred International for 38 years.

Sharpe has been a strong leader in Missouri’s Ag community, serving on the board of Missouri Soybean Association for 15 years, and as their president for two years. He is a past board member of United States Soybean Export Council and currently serves on the board of Missouri Ag Leaders of Tomorrow.

Sharpe’s campaign will focus on these issues:

Protecting Property Rights – Sharpe has led the fight against the abuse of eminent domain and out-of-state corporate interests who are using it to seize privately owned farmland from Northeast Missouri families. He is working on a constitutional amendment to stop this bold land-grab and to divert the efforts of Jefferson City politicians who have sold out to these special interests.

Rural Public Schools – Sharpe has consistently opposed political maneuvers that rob funding from rural public schools in order to subsidize private education in the cities and their suburbs. Retaining talented teachers, equipping them with adequate tools for their classrooms, and protecting their school retirement fund, are issues he’s reliably fought for. Strong public schools are central to the success of our rural communities and deserve to be fully funded.

Economic Development in Northeast Missouri – Sharpe has fought for broadband expansion, improvements to our farm-to-market roads, rural workforce housing initiatives, and rural healthcare. He has championed the use of ethanol and soybean biodiesel, utilizing Northeast Missouri’s two biggest agricultural products, corn and soybeans. Serving on the legislature’s budget committee, Sharpe secured funding that has given rise to workforce housing developments in five Northeast Missouri counties.

Locally, Sharpe works hand-in-hand with Heartland Resources, his community’s senior nutrition center, which has struggled to remain viable in recent years due to challenges arising during Covid. He also serves on the board of Ewing Senior Housing.

Sharpe’s work over the past seven years in the legislature reflects that his interests align squarely with those of Northeast Missourians. He has a strong record of service throughout the eight counties comprising his district and he has been a tireless advocate for his constituents.

With plans to continue the fight to uphold conservative values and traditions, Sharpe states, “I’m the only candidate who has always voted to protect innocent life, defend the Second Amendment, ban gender surgeries on minors, keep boys out of girls’ sports, and keep extreme ideology out of the classroom. I’m not a radical but rather a commonsense conservative who is dedicated to making sure Northeast Missouri remains the best corner of the state to live and to raise our families.

Sharpe lives in Ewing with his wife, Theresa. His children and their families reside in Northeast Missouri.

The 18th Senate District includes all or part of fourteen counties including Adair, Audrain, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Putnam, Ralls, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, and Shelby counties.

The Republican Primary Election will take place on August 4, 2026.