Press Release: MCHCP Board Selects John Wiemann as New Executive Director

The Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP) Board of Trustees is proud to announce that John Wiemann has been named MCHCP’s Executive Director, effective May 19, 2025.

“John has a deep commitment to the health of Missouri and the public servants MCHCP represents,” said MCHCP Board Chairman and Office of Administration Commissioner Ken Zellers. “He will work tirelessly as an advocate for MCHCP’s membership and ensure they have a strong health care plan for years to come.”

Wiemann is a lifelong Missourian who represented District 103 in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2015 to 2022, with the last four years serving as Speaker Pro Tempore. He also served as President & CEO of Midwest Physicians Insurance Advisors from 2009-2022, and most recently Wiemann was the Vice President of Operations and Strategic Initiatives at St. Charles Community College. Wiemann received a bachelor’s degree in business and a Master of Health Administration from the University of Missouri.

“I am honored the board entrusted me with the position of MCHCP executive director,” said Wiemann. “I will work every day to make sure we have a health care plan that works for every single member.”

Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan (MCHCP) provides coverage to employees and retirees of most state agencies and public entities that have joined the plan. MCHCP is a separate, stand-alone state entity created by statute and organized under the direction of a 13-member board of trustees. The total membership of MCHCP is over 100,000.