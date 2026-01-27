Press Release: Michael Brown announces campaign for Lafayette County Southern Commissioner

Concordia, MO – Michael Brown, a dedicated community leader, announced his bid for a second term as Lafayette County Southern Commissioner. With a strong background in education and public service, Brown is committed to fostering growth and ensuring responsible government in Lafayette County.

“Our community needs proven leadership that will prioritize fiscal responsibility and transparency in local government,” stated Brown. “I will bring commonsense conservative principles to our county commission.”

Brown was appointed to the county commission by Governor Mike Kehoe to fill a vacancy and has a proven track record of leadership as the Mayor of Concordia from 2016 to 2025. His extensive experience includes roles such as President of the Concordia Teachers Organization and member of the Whiteman Air Force Base Community Council.

Brown’s campaign focuses on sustainable economic growth for the county, supporting family farms and businesses, and enhancing local infrastructure. Brown aims to maintain the county’s rural agricultural roots while promoting local business growth. Additionally, promoting public safety and fully funding schools and first responders are high priorities.

“A wise society invests in its future. Our future is our community’s children. We must ensure they have the best education opportunities—both for K-12 and post-graduation day. We must equip the next generation for the workforce so they can live prosperous lives. Likewise, we must continue to keep our neighborhoods and main streets safe. When law and order is established, families and businesses thrive.”

Brown invites the community to join him in building a prosperous future for Lafayette County. He looks forward to speaking with voters on the campaign trail.

The Republican primary will take place Tuesday, August 4th.