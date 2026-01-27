Press Release: Linda Ragsdale announces bid for re-election to O’Fallon City Council – Ward 5

O’FALLON, MO — Linda Ragsdale, a proven leader and fiscal steward on the O’Fallon City Council, today announced her re-election campaign to continue serving the residents of O’Fallon’s fifth ward. She will appear on the ballot in April’s municipal election.

Since joining the council in 2023, Ragsdale has championed responsible budgeting, transparent governance, and thoughtful growth that protects the quality of life for all residents. She has worked collaboratively with community members, business leaders, and fellow elected officials to ensure O’Fallon remains a safe, prosperous, and welcoming city.

“I am honored by the trust my neighbors have placed in me,” said Ragsdale. “Together, we’ve made smart investments in public safety, improved infrastructure, and strengthened our local economy. I’m running for re-election to keep that momentum going and to ensure every voice in O’Fallon is heard.”

Ragsdale’s priorities for the next term include promoting continued fiscal responsibility, enhancing community engagement, and supporting sustainable development that respects O’Fallon’s unique character. She believes in balancing growth with quality services and infrastructure improvements that benefit all families.

“As our city grows, we must remain committed to planning with purpose,” Ragsdale added. “I’ll continue working tirelessly to build a future that reflects our shared values: safe neighborhoods, strong schools, and economic opportunity for all.”

Having grown up the region, Ragsdale is actively involved in local volunteer efforts and community events. She looks forward to chatting with O’Fallon voters leading up to the upcoming election.

For more information, please visit www.RagsdaleForOFallon.com.