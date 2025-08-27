Press Release: Mirhad Hasanovic announces candidacy for state representative

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO — Legislative staffer Mirhad Hasanovic has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives in St. Louis County. With over six years of experience working with lawmakers in Jefferson City, Hasanovic is running on a platform rooted in constitutional freedoms, family values, and fiscal responsibility.

A proud legal immigrant from Bosnia who has called Missouri home for over two decades, Hasanovic earned his degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri. His public service began in 2018 with an internship in Washington, D.C., where he developed a passion for protecting the freedoms that welcomed his family to America.

“I’m running because I believe in a society where hard work is rewarded, families are protected, and freedom is non-negotiable,” said Hasanovic. “This country gave my family a chance at the American Dream—and I intend to give back by standing firm for the values that made it great.”

Priorities of his campaign include initiatives to keep taxes low, protecting constitutional rights, and supporting small businesses and local infrastructure.

“Hardworking families have been paying the price for years of political point-scoring in government at every level. We need local representatives who will fight for the common man and woman, not more career politicians cozying up to special interests in the Missouri Capitol. We must work harder to tackle the inflation and out-of-control taxation that are burdening our citizens. I will fight to protect our liberties and promote public safety in our community.”

Mirhad Hasanovic will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 4, 2026.