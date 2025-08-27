Press Release: Businessman Steve Houser to run for open state house seat

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Local business leader and community advocate Steve Houser has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives in Cole County. Rep. Griffith will be vacating the seat at the end of 2026 due to term limits. A lifelong Missourian and general manager of U.S. Rents-It, Houser brings decades of business, civic, and faith-based service to his campaign.

“I am running on a fiscal platform of reducing government spending and keeping the cost of living affordable for hardworking families,” stated Houser. “We need to shrink government and treat it like a business, not an ATM with taxpayers footing the bill.”

Houser has served the Jefferson City community through leadership roles in the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, the Special Learning Center, and numerous parish and school committees. His campaign will focus on defending conservative Missouri values, including protecting Constitutional liberties, strengthening education, and ensuring small businesses thrive.

“As someone who has lived, worked, and raised my family here for nearly five decades, I believe our community deserves a representative who listens, works hard, and stands firm on principle,” Houser said. “I want to ensure that Missouri remains a place where families can prosper, children can receive a quality education, and our values are protected for generations to come.”

Houser and his wife, Janice, have been married for 27 years and are proud parents of two adult children. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.