Press Release: New survey: consumers say comprehensive employer-provided coverage vital to their financial peace of mind

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As consumers face continued economic uncertainty and employers navigate an increasingly competitive job market, a majority of respondents (65%) in a recent AHIP Coverage@Work survey reported that their employer-provided coverage gives them financial peace of mind. Respondents also reported that coverage plays an important role in employee recruitment (68%) and an even more important role in employee retention (77%).

“Employer-provided coverage empowers over 180 million Americans to maintain and improve their health and helps provide financial security for themselves and their loved ones,” said Matt Eyles, AHIP President and CEO. “Health insurance providers recognize the critical role employer-provided coverage plays in keeping our nation healthy and continue to find innovative ways to strengthen choices and control in the care, coverage, and protection employees receive through work.”

As the mental health challenges persist across our nation, especially among children, employer-provided coverage plays a critical role in ensuring access to mental health care. Nearly half (49%) of survey respondents feel employer-provided coverage is effectively meeting children’s mental health needs – higher among parents (56%) – and most (58%) believe the need for mental health care for children will increase.

“Consumers have once again made clear that they’re satisfied with how their employer-provided coverage is providing access to affordable, high-quality health care,” said Phillip Morris, Partner at LSG. “From emergency to preventive care, consumers value and rely on the comprehensive coverage they receive through their employers, and the majority prefer receiving coverage through an employer rather than the government.”

LSG recently completed a nationwide survey on behalf of AHIP’s Coverage@Work initiative, with the aim of gaining insights into their perceptions, priorities, and expectations towards their current coverage and benefits, employers, and public policy impacting their coverage.

Other key survey findings include:

Most consumers (63%) are satisfied with their current employer-provided coverage, and the vast majority (68%) prefer to get their coverage through their employer rather than through the federal or state government.

The vast majority of consumers report their plan covers preventive services (82%), provides access to quality providers (76%), and gives them financial peace of mind if consumers faced significant costs from an unexpected medical event (65%).

A majority of those with employer-provided coverage (53%) report that what they currently pay for coverage overall is reasonable.

Consumers report that the plan benefits they value most are emergency care (62%), prescription drugs (58%), and preventive care (55%).

Health coverage plays an important role in employee recruitment (68%) and an even more important role in retention (77%). Once informed that the average company pays between 70-80% of the cost of coverage, a majority (61%) have a more favorable impression of companies who provide their employees with health insurance benefits.

· On telehealth, 68% consider it important for plans to cover telehealth services, and 73% believe it’s important for the federal government to maintain the pandemic-era telehealth flexibilities for patients.

A majority oppose taxing employee health benefits (52%), and an even greater majority would be less likely to vote for a lawmaker who supports taxing them (63%) – including 60% of Democrats, 68% of swing voters, and 57% of Republicans.

“Small business owners care deeply about their employees, customers, and communities. They continue to make incredible sacrifices to be able to invest in their employees’ well-being. With high inflation and acute workforce shortages, small employers are more eager

than ever to meet the needs of a diverse workforce and to remain competitive,” said Josselin Castillo, Manager, Federal Government Relations at NFIB. “It is promising to see consumers so firmly appreciate the investment that employers have made in keeping employees healthy, happy, and on the job.”

The survey was conducted online from April 17 – 25, 2023, with a margin of error of +/- 3% and was balanced to national demographics for gender, age, and region.

