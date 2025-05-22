Press Release: Northeast Regional Ends Radiation Oncology Plans as State Awards $15 Million for Duplicate Center

NRMC will Redirect Project Funds to Advance Other Medical Services for the Community

KIRKSVILLE, MO – Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) has stopped work to build out a radiation oncology center at the George Rea Cancer Center. This decision follows the Missouri Legislature’s appropriation of $15 million to another healthcare organization for the construction of a new radiation oncology facility in Kirksville.

Earlier this year, NRMC kicked off renovation of its own radiation oncology clinic, aiming to restore local access to radiation treatments that had been unavailable since 2022 due to the retirement of the previous linear accelerator. The project was to include installation of a linear accelerator and remodeling of clinical space in the George Rea building, with an estimated total cost under $1 million fully funded by NRMC at no tax-payer expense.

The state’s substantial financial support for another provider’s project would create a redundant radiation oncology center in Kirksville and led NRMC to re-evaluate the use of its own funds. The $15 million appropriation, finalized in the last state budget, is designated for the planning, design, construction, and equipment of a radiation oncology center in Kirksville. The $15 million was reappropriated by lawmakers earlier this month.

“We prioritize providing accessible, high-quality care to our community,” said Patrick Avila, CEO of NRMC. “While we were committed to reintroducing radiation oncology services in our hometown, the state’s significant investment in another organization’s facility has led us to reassess our plans. The need for cancer services in Kirksville is strong, but there are not enough patients for two radiation oncology clinics to thrive.”

NRMC remains steadfast in its commitment to the health and well-being of the Kirksville community. The hospital will continue to explore avenues to enhance services and care provided to keep healthcare local.

About Northeast Regional Medical Center

Northeast Regional Medical Center is a 93-bed, full-service hospital serving the residents of Kirksville and the surrounding communities. As a teaching hospital affiliated with A.T. Still University, NRMC offers a wide range of medical services, including emergency care, surgical services, and specialized treatments. The hospital is dedicated to providing compassionate, quality healthcare close to home.