Press Release: NRA Foundation Donates $30,000 to Help Feed Missouri Families

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The NRA Foundation has once again stepped up to fight hunger in Missouri, donating $30,000 to help feed children and families across the state through a partnership with the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM), Feeding Missouri, and the Share the Harvest Program.

The funds will support the Share the Harvest Program, a longstanding collaboration between CFM and Feeding Missouri that connects hunters, processors, and food banks statewide to provide healthy, locally sourced venison to those in need. A portion of this year’s NRA Foundation donation will go toward processing ground venison for Missouri families, while additional funds will continue to produce high-protein venison snack sticks for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri’s Buddy Pack Program, which provides nutritious weekend meals to schoolchildren.

“This partnership is one of Missouri’s greatest examples of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Tyler Schwartze, Executive Director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri. “When hunters donate venison, that meat stays right at home in the local communities that need it most. It’s a win for families, a win for processors and food banks, and a win for the hunting tradition. This program wouldn’t be possible without strong partners like the NRA Foundation, whose generous support helps us put healthy food on local tables across the state.”

Since its creation, Share the Harvest has distributed over six million pounds of venison to Missouri families, with participating hunters donating all or part of their harvest each season. Through this program, donated deer are processed locally and distributed by Feeding Missouri’s network of food banks, ensuring that nutritious, high-quality protein reaches households struggling with food insecurity.

Food insecurity remains a significant issue across Missouri. According to Feeding Missouri, more than 800,000 Missourians face hunger, including one in six children. Programs like Share the Harvest works to ensure that both families and students have access to nutritious meals all year long.

“Hunters have always been among the nation’s most generous conservationists,” said Peter Churchbourne, Executive Director of the NRA Foundation. “They understand that giving back is part of who we are – whether that’s through wildlife conservation, protecting our outdoor heritage, or helping families in need. This partnership shows that the same men and women who put food on their own tables are also making sure their neighbors don’t go hungry. It’s a powerful reminder that the hunting community’s heart is every bit as strong as its heritage.”

This donation underscores the NRA Foundation’s ongoing commitment to community impact through conservation, ensuring that the bounty of America’s hunters continues to nourish both families and futures across Missouri.

To learn more about Feeding Missouri and the Share the Harvest Program, visit www.feedingmissouri.org.

To learn more about the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, visit www.sharefoodbringhope.org.

To learn more about the NRA Foundation, visit www.nrafoundation.org.