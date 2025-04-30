Press Release: Nurse, Conservative Activist Amy DeClue Announces Candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 118th District

Amy DeClue, a lifelong Missourian, registered nurse, and grassroots conservative leader, has announced her candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 118th District.

DeClue, who currently serves as Chair of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee, brings a strong background in healthcare, community service, and conservative activism. With nearly two decades of experience as a registered nurse and a proven record of fighting for pro-life, pro-family values, she says she is stepping forward to represent the people of District 118 with integrity and common sense.

“Missouri is worth fighting for,” said DeClue. “I’m running to defend our values, protect our children, and push back against the growing government overreach that’s threatening our freedoms and way of life.”

DeClue has been a leading voice in Missouri’s conservative movement. She played an instrumental role in opposing Amendment 3 and has worked closely with pro-life organizations, parental rights advocates, and freedom-focused coalitions. A member of Temple Baptist Church, she and her husband Ron have been married for 20 years. Together, they have raised five children through birth, adoption, and foster care.

As a candidate, DeClue is focused on defending life, family, and parental rights, promising to be a steadfast voice for Missouri values in the state legislature. She also plans to take a hard line on government spending, working to restore fiscal responsibility and limit the size and scope of government. DeClue is a strong supporter of educational freedom and school choice, and she is committed to protecting children from radical ideologies that have no place in Missouri classrooms. Her background in healthcare gives her a unique perspective on the challenges facing working families, and she will advocate for patient-centered reforms and policies that support rural hospitals and frontline providers.

“Our campaign is about putting people before politics and standing up for the hardworking families who feel forgotten by Jefferson City,” DeClue added. “I’m ready to be their voice and bring real-world experience and common sense back to the Capitol.”

Missouri House District 118 includes parts of Franklin County. DeClue is currently unopposed in the Republican primary.