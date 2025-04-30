Opinion: Congress Must Pass the Educational Choice for Children Act This Year

I have long believed that parents – not the government– know what is best for their children. That is why I am urging Representative Jason Smith (R-MO-08), our own Missourian and chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, to stand up for families and help pass critical legislation that would expand school choice in all 50 states this year.

There is legislation on the table, the Educational Choice for Children Act (ECCA), which is a game-changer for families in Missouri and across the country. This legislation would allow individuals and businesses to donate to non-profit scholarships so parents can send their children to the public, private, or technical trade school of their choice, and that best meets their needs, including homeschool. It would even allow parents of kids in public schools to use these scholarships for tutoring.

I believe K-12 parents should have the power to choose the best education options for their own children. This legislation would expand education freedom for more students in Missouri and across all states by providing $10 billion in annual tax credits to be made available to taxpayers. Allotment of these credits to individuals would be administered by the Treasury Department.

It’s estimated that up to two million students could benefit from these scholarships, which can be used for tuition, books, fees, supplies and more. This legislation isn’t about politics, it is about freedom. It’s about giving parents the power to decide where and how their children learn. And it’s about making sure that families, especially low- and middle-income families who cannot afford to move to a better school district or pay for private education out of pocket, still have real options.

In Missouri, we’ve made significant strides toward expanding school choice. Lawmakers have introduced several bills this session to increase education options, and many of them have gained momentum – but unfortunately, at the same time, there are also bills in the legislature that are working to push back against that progress. Some politicians still believe that a one-size-fits-all education is the only way, but it is clear that is not the case.

That is why action at the federal level is so important. The ECCA would strengthen and compliment Missouri’s efforts to expand school choice, while also helping families in states where the legislature hasn’t acted – or worse, is moving backwards. The ECCA does not increase any government control or bureaucracy or require any government funding. It is built on voluntary contributions and local nonprofit partnerships. It empowers communities and supports parents. This is the solution that we should all be rallying behind.

We have momentum on our side. School choice has become a priority for Republicans across the country. President Trump has already shared his support and said that he would sign the ECCA into law. The only thing standing in the way right now is Congress, and this year, we have a real opportunity to get it done through the budget reconciliation process.

That makes Chairman Smith’s leadership absolutely critical. He has a unique opportunity to champion this bill, work with his colleagues in both the House and Senate, and make sure that the ECCA becomes law. He has voiced his support for school choice in the past, and I believe that he will do it again.

I hope that our leaders in D.C. will seize this opportunity and give families the freedom to choose the best path for their children’s future. Passing the ECCA will give every child a chance to succeed, and every parent the right to choose.