Press Release: Republican John Elliott Announces Bid for State Representative

PLATTE COUNTY, MO — Former Platte County Commissioner John Elliott today announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative in District 13, seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Sean Pouche (R), who is running for the Missouri Senate. The district encompasses parts of Platte and Buchanan counties. Elliott will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August.

“I’m running to bring commonsense conservative leadership from Platte County to Jefferson City,” Elliott said. “That means standing with law enforcement, fixing a broken property tax system, protecting life, and defending Missouri land and agriculture from foreign control.”

Security is a theme that runs through Elliott’s priority list, starting with law enforcement. “This area that we call home depends on strong law enforcement to maintain our quality of life, especially as our communities grow,” Elliott said. “I will back the men and women who keep us safe and push back against policies that weaken public safety.”

He also emphasized the need to protect Missouri’s farmland and food security. “Foreign ownership of agricultural land and critical infrastructure is a growing concern,” he said. “Missouri families and farmers—not foreign governments—should control our land and food supply.”

Elliott previously served as a Platte County Commissioner, focusing on infrastructure, public safety, and fiscal responsibility during a period of significant development in the Northland. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation board and has been active in conservative and faith-based leadership for decades.

A small business owner who grew up on a north Missouri farm, Elliott says his priorities are grounded in real-world experience. “My wife Julie and I understand the challenges local businesses face, and we know the pressures on farmers dealing with rising costs. I’ll be a voice for families and family-owned businesses—not corporate insiders in Jefferson City.”

Elliott supports Governor Mike Kehoe’s efforts to eliminate the state income tax and says Missouri must focus on affordability, freedom, and opportunity. “As President Reagan reminded us, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ I intend to do all I can to pass that torch to the next generation and protect the freedoms that allow families, farmers, and businesses to thrive.”

John and Julie Elliott are the parents of Sam and Sadie, proud in-laws of Collins, and grandparents to three grandchildren. They attend Outreach Christian Church and remain active in the community through Parkville Women’s Clinic, Northland Christian Schools, and other local organizations.