Press Release: Jacquie Aziere Stenger announces bid for open Jackson County State Rep. Seat

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — Local business owner Jacquie Aziere Stenger has thrown her hat into the ring to replace term-limited Rep. Keri Ingle in Jackson County, MO. A fiscal conservative, she will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August and aims to move forward to the general election in November 2026.

“Running for office was never something I planned to do,” stated Jacquie. “I believe this is a pivotal moment in our nation’s history. We must act now to protect the American Dream and ensure it remains attainable for future generations. Our children deserve a future where hard work is rewarded, opportunity is real, and the cost of living allows them to build families and thrive.”

In 2021, Jacquie and her husband, Charlie, co-founded GST Specialty, a local insurance company that helps empower small businesses across the country. With a successful background in technology and business acumen, Jacquie is aiming to bring that same work ethic to the Missouri Capitol.

“Our district deserves a state representative who listens, respects local voices, and understands the unique needs of every community. Having grown up in Raytown and now living in Lee’s Summit, I bring firsthand perspective from both sides of the district. I’m running to advance commonsense fiscal policy, uphold our shared local values, and focus on practical solutions that strengthen our entire community. It’s time to move beyond political point-scoring and ensure government works for the people it serves.”

Jacquie’s platform is centered on fixing Missouri’s broken healthcare system by making care more affordable, accessible, and personalized. She also plans to eliminate wasteful spending, restore support for our brave first responders, promote academic excellence, and ensure that family farms and businesses are prioritized.

“Our community is rich with entrepreneurs and a skilled workforce, but rising costs—from inflation and taxes to housing and real estate—are making it harder for them to thrive. As state representative, my goal is to bring more local voices to the decision-making table and reduce the economic pressures facing working families and small businesses. We must prioritize people who work, build, and invest in our communities so opportunity remains within reach for everyone.”

A Kansas City–area native, Jacquie is a mother of two and an active community volunteer. She supports Breakthrough T1D in its work to improve the lives of individuals living with type 1 diabetes. Jacquie is also deeply involved in her children’s school community, serving on multiple committees and acting as chair of the school’s largest annual fundraiser to help ensure the school continues to thrive.