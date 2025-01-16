Press Release: Republican Justin Barnhart Announces Candidacy for State Representative

NEW LONDON, MO – Justin Barnhart, Executive Director of Northeast Missouri Sheltered Workshop and longtime advocate for community development, is proud to announce his candidacy for Missouri State Representative to replace term-limited Rep. Louis Riggs. With a love for the district’s Ralls and Marion county communities and a passion for service, Barnhart aims to bring strong, conservative leadership to the Missouri capitol. He is running as a conservative Republican.

“As a youth pastor, foster parent, and nonprofit leader in Hannibal, I have seen firsthand the challenges our families face. I am running to champion reforms in child and family services, education, and taxation that reflect the values of our district,” Barnhart stated.

Barnhart’s legislative priorities include reforms to the Missouri Department of Children and Family Services, promoting school choice to empower parents, and removing the state income tax for all Missourians. He is also committed to protecting pro-life values, defending the Second Amendment, and advocating for farmers and rural communities.

“Our rural communities deserve a seat at the decision-making table, but often we are overlooked. As your next state representative, I will ensure your voices are heard loud and clear in the state legislature.”

Barnhart lives in New London with his wife, Amy, and their four children. He brings over a decade of leadership experience and a dedication to creating positive change for the people of Ralls and Marion Counties.

The Republican primary will take place in August 2026. Barnhart hopes to win the primary and advance to the general election that November.

Learn more about Justin Barnhart’s campaign at Barnhart4Missouri.com.