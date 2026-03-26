Press Release: Roger Koch Announces Candidacy for Republican Missouri House of Representatives – District 162

Carl Junction, MO – Roger Koch, a decorated 20-year Army Combat Veteran, educator, and a dedicated community servant has announced his campaign for the Missouri House of Representatives-District 162, representing Jasper County. Koch enters the race with a clear mission: to advocate and represent the citizens of District 162 with the discipline, integrity, and commitment he learned in uniform in the halls of the Missouri State Capitol.

“I spent two decades serving this country, and I am not done serving,” said Koch. “The people of District 162 deserve a representative who will stand up for veterans, fight for our children’s future, and make sure no one in these communities is left without being heard. That is exactly what I pledge to do.”

Background & Achievements

A proud 1984 graduate of Carl Junction High School and alumnus of Missouri Southern State University, Koch went on to serve two decades in the United States Army as a Combat Veteran before retiring. Following his military career, he dedicated himself to the next generation by teaching and coaching in Joplin Schools.

Named Missouri Mental Health Champion

Inducted into the Carl Junction Sports Wall of Fame

Inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Representative and Mentor for Jasper and Newton County Veterans Courts

Board member of Charlie 22 (local non-profit that serves Veterans and their Families)

Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Member of the Elks Lodge

Member of the Veterans Advisory Board

Past Carterville City Council member

“I tend to focus my energy on what I ‘can’ do versus what I ‘have’ done. Koch uses his past experiences as building blocks to help those in need of assistance.”

Current Service

Koch currently serves as the Veteran Integration Program coordinator at Freeman/Ozark Center in Joplin, MO, where he works daily to connect veterans with the resources and benefits they have earned. His passion for veteran benefits, overall mental health advocacy, and his refusal to accept financial cutbacks to our schools are some of his key points motivating him to seek change.

Koch’s campaign will focus on three core priorities:

Veteran Benefits: Koch will advocate for stronger state-level support for Missouri’s veterans, including expanded access to benefits, improved coordination between state agencies and veteran service organizations, and accountability for programs that serve those who have served. Koch knows firsthand the sacrifices made by Missouri’s military families and has witnessed the gaps in benefits and support that too many veterans encounter during and after their service. “Our veterans deserve a voice in Jefferson City that understands their sacrifice and fight for the benefits and mental health support they’ve earned,” said Koch.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: Missouri is facing a growing health crisis that affects veterans, students, working families, and seniors alike. Koch believes that mental health is just as important as physical health and that Missouri must do more to fund community mental health resources, expand access to counseling services, and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health care. Koch will push for increased state funding for mental health programs, better support for first responders struggling with trauma, and accessible crisis intervention services across rural and urban communities throughout District 162.

Fighting Against School Funding Cuts: Koch is a firm believer that investing in Missouri’s children is investing in Missouri’s future. He strongly opposes cuts to public school funding that strip resources from classrooms, special needs programs and the arts, along with forcing our teachers to do more with less. As a state representative, Koch will fight to restore and increase education funding, support teachers with competitive pay, and ensure that every child in District 162 – regardless of zip code – has access to a quality education. He will hold the legislature accountable for prioritizing our schools over political agendas.

Roger is married to Jen Koch. Together they are proud parents of four sons and daughters-in-law, and grandparents to nine grandchildren. Koch is deeply involved in his community and is committed to bringing the values of duty, honor, and service to the Missouri House of Representatives. He strongly believes that common sense and practical leadership are key ingredients for success. His priorities in life have been and always will be: “God, Family, Community and Country. This is what I love and who I choose to serve.”